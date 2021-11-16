KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Horston scored 18 of her 24 points in the second half, Tamari Key had 10 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks, and No. 16 Tennessee beat No. 23 South Florida 52-49 on Monday night.

Tennessee took its first lead since 18-16 on Key's putback in the lane with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter for a 47-46 lead. But Elisa Pinzan sank an open 3-pointer from the wing as USF retook the lead with 44.6 left.

Horston then went to the line on three straight possessions. She converted a three-point play with 39.4 seconds and twice went 1 for 2 at the stripe, leaving USF a chance to tie it.

After a USF timeout with 9.3 seconds, Tennessee's defense locked down and didn't allow the Bulls to get off a quality shot before the buzzer.

Tennessee (3-0) did not make a 3-pointer in 13 attempts, but outscored USF 40-12 in the paint.

Elena Tsineke, the leading returning scorer, scored 13 points for South Florida (2-1). Pinzan added 11 points.

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25