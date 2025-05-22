Horses on a Kentucky farm are helping men build sober lives, gain work and reunite families

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Jaron Kohari never thought his path to sobriety would involve horses.
The 1,000-pound animals unnerved him upon his arrival at a farm outside Lexington that teaches horsemanship to addicts, with the prospects of a job and a future if they get clean. But in short order they were making him feel content, the same emotion he used to chase with alcohol and drugs.
''You're not used to caring for anything,'' said Kohari, a 36-year-old former underground coal miner from eastern Kentucky. ''You're kind of selfish and these horses require your attention 24/7, so it teaches you to love something and care for it again."
Frank Taylor's idea for the Stable Recovery program was born six years ago out of a need for help on his family's 1,100-acre farm that has foaled and raised some of racing's biggest stars in the heart of Kentucky horse country.
The area is also home to America's bourbon industry and racing has long been associated with alcohol.
''If a horse won, I drank a lot,'' Taylor said. ''If a horse lost, I drank a lot.''
He believes his own consumption had contributed to a close family member's alcoholism. He quit and said he's been sober for five years.
The basic framework for the program at Taylor Made Farm came from a restaurant he frequents whose owner operates it as a second-chance employment opportunity for people in recovery. Taylor thought something similar would work on his farm, given the physical labor involved in caring for horses and the peaceful atmosphere.