Olympic equestrians competing in the jumping qualifier on Aug. 3 had to overcome a particularly spooky obstacle, the Associated Press reported. The jumps and barriers were decorated in Japanese themes, and next to No. 10 was a life-size, crouching sumo wrestler that riders approach from behind. "As you come around, you see a big guy's [butt]," explained British rider Harry Charles.

Several of the horses pulled up before the jump, earning penalty points and affecting a team's entry into the finals. "You know, horses don't want to see a guy, like, looking intense next to a jump, looking like he's ready to fight you," said Teddy Vlock of Israel. The wrestler was removed for the medal competition.

A honey of a deal

Sara Weaver and her husband found their dream farmhouse in Skippack, Pa., and bought it in December in a bit of a rush. They decided to forgo an inspection, but they did note that the seller's disclosure mentioned "bees in wall." It wasn't until the weather warmed, however, that the Weavers became aware of the extent of the bees. When beekeeper Allan Lattanzi came to remove them in late July, he ended up with 450,000 bees. CNN reported that the Weavers paid $12,000 for the removal, which involved taking slate tiles off the outside wall.

Lattanzi estimates the bees had been there for 35 years; he had been called to the residence once before, but the owner at that time didn't want to pay for the removal. When the Weavers took ownership, the house "was so dirty," Weaver said, "and now that I'm thinking about it, I originally thought it was dirt on the windows that I cleaned but it was probably honey because there were drip marks."

Staying put

WXIX-TV reported that Charles Mullins, 65, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with arson after a fire at his home in Boone County, Ky. According to police, firefighters were called to Mullins' home around 3:15 that morning. Mullins admitted that he started the fire by turning on the gas stove, pouring gasoline around the house and then lighting a piece of paper. Mullins said God had told him to start the fire and leave Kentucky, which he probably won't be doing for some time now.

Dragon breath

Vahan Mikaelyan, a Russian hot-rod enthusiast, has converted a VAZ-2106 Zhiguli car into what he calls the "Dragon" — a vehicle that shoots flames out its headlights, KOMO-TV News reported Aug. 5. The shooting fire reaches about 20 feet. Mikaelyan said he will use the car in an upcoming race to set another car on fire. "Friends, you have seen the powerful fire my Dragon spits," Mikaelyan said. "Make your cars better! There is going to be a hot car battle."

Sign of the times

Jesse Jones of Raleigh, N.C., has adapted some of his Halloween decorations for a different purpose. He has erected a 13-foot skeleton in his front yard with a sign that reads, "Not Vaccinated? See You Soon Idiots!" WRAL-TV reported that Jones also set up tombstones with messages directed at vaccine deniers. He lost his mother-in-law to COVID-19 and hopes his display will get people to focus on the recommendations coming from the CDC.

