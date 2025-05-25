Horse trainer Christophe Clement dies at 59 from rare eye cancer

Christophe Clement, who trained longshot Tonalist to victory in the 2014 Belmont Stakes and won a Breeders' Cup race in 2021, has died. He was 59.
Clement announced his own death in a prepared statement that was posted to his stable's X account on Sunday.
''Unfortunately, if you are reading this, it means I was unable to beat my cancer,'' it said. ''As many of you know, I have been fighting an incurable disease, metastatic uveal melanoma.''
It's a type of cancer that affects the uvea, the middle layer of the eye. It accounts for just 5% of all melanoma cases in the U.S., however, it can be aggressive and spread to other parts of the body in up to 50% of cases, according to the Melanoma Research Alliance's website.
The Paris-born Clement had been one of the top trainers in the U.S. over the last 34 years. He learned under his father, Miguel, who was a leading trainer in France. Clement later worked for the prominent French racing family of Alec Head. In the U.S., he first worked for Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey.
Clement went out on his own in 1991, winning with the first horse he saddled at Belmont Park in New York.
''Beyond his accomplishments as a trainer, which are many, Christophe Clement was a kind and generous man who made lasting contributions to the fabric of racing in New York," Dave O'Rouke, president and CEO of the New York Racing Association said in a statement.
Clement had 2,576 career victories and purse earnings of over $184 million, according to Equibase.