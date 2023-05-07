Horse racing fans flock to Canterbury Park to watch the Kentucky Derby

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby took place on Saturday. Well-dressed fans came out to Canterbury Park in Shakopee to watch the race and take part in the pageantry.  
Photos by Alex Kormann
May 6, 2023 — 8:12pm

Racing fans react while watching the finish of the 149th Kentucky Derby.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Brooke Tonsfeldt reacts while watching the running of the 149th Kentucky Derby.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Makenna Apolloni riding Honey Monster jumps over hurdles as part of a demonstration during a Kentucky Derby Party.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Boyd Williams, Kai Kyle, 10 months, and his father Keyon Kylecompete in the men’s best dressed contest during a Kentucky Derby Party.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Mark Irving, a racing ambassador from Great Britain wears special shoes to honor King Charles III’s coronation during a Kentucky Derby Party.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Keyon Kyle poses for a portrait.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Queta and Kyle Henerson chat outside during a Kentucky Derby Party.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Two horse racing rans wear very large hats as they walk into main entrance of Canterbury Park.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Trisha Sommerness poses for a portrait.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Jenna Slack poses for a photo while her daughter, Mila, 3, stares at a horse named Belle Amie Z.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Mila Slack, 3, smiles as she waits with her mother to be judged in the women’s best dressed contest.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Jamie Krier poses for a portrait with his homemade hat.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Women wait in line t be judged for the best hat contest during a Kentucky Derby Party.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Michael Hennis wears a custom lapel pin during a Kentucky Derby Party.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Josie Gall and Carley Sheiele, left to right, tied for first place in the women’s best hat contest.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Three horse racing fans sit and chat during a Kentucky Derby Party.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

