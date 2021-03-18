SHADY HILLS, Fla. — A car crashed into a horse-drawn carriage on a dark road, killing the horse and seriously injuring two people, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened Wednesday night in Shady Hills, north of Tampa.
A 26-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were riding in the carriage, which did not have tail lights. A car traveling in the same direction crashed into the carriage, troopers said.
The men were taken to a hospital for treatment. Troopers said the horse died at the crash scene.
The younger man was cited by troopers for operating the carriage without tail lights.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Sports
Man who shot ex-NFL star released on bond
The man who shot ex-New Orleans Saints star Will Smith in New Orleans in 2016 following a confrontation over a traffic crash was released on bond Thursday.
Politics
US, China spar in first face-to-face meeting under Biden
Top U.S. and Chinese officials offered sharply different views of each other and the world on Thursday as the two sides met face-to-face for the first time since President Joe Biden took office.
Nation
Arkansas abortion bill would require rape, incest reports
The Arkansas Senate on Thursday voted to require victims of rape and incest to have first reported the crime to law enforcement before they could undergo an abortion past the state's 20-week limit.
Nation
Atlanta police on shooting probe: 'Nothing is off the table'
Police said Thursday that "nothing is off the table" in the investigation of the deadly shootings at two Atlanta massage parlors, including whether the slayings were a hate crime.
Business
The Latest: Washington state expands vaccination eligibility
Restaurant workers and people with two or more underlying medical conditions are among the groups in Washington state who will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine starting March 31.