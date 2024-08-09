‘Horrid, busy and loud’: Road construction snarls traffic at the U, and the worst is yet to come

Or avoid SE. 4th Street altogether and take a different route to get home. Those parking in the 4th Street Ramp can go right onto 17th Avenue to Pillsbury Drive, then right onto Pleasant Street and cross the Washington Avenue bridge to access 35W. Drivers can also sneak north up 15th Avenue to Como Avenue, then right to reach Hwy. 280, which will take them to I-35W or I-94.