‘Horrid, busy and loud’: Road construction snarls traffic at the U, and the worst is yet to come

Surrounded by cones and barrels on either side, motorists on a recent Monday crept along block by block as they made their way past athletic facilities at the University of Minnesota and through the heart of Dinkytown.
A major construction project that has SE. 4th Street, a one-way thoroughfare, reduced to a single narrow lane between Oak Street and I-35W. The Hennepin County-led project combined with the city of Minneapolis’ road work in the vicinity has choked traffic for the past three months and created headaches for anybody traveling through campus.
“Horrid, busy and loud,” is how Sanda Cullen, assistant director of the U’s Parking and Transportation Services division, describes the scene. “People with meetings were saying they were not coming in any more.”
Staying away from the U is the simple solution to avoid the snarls, poised to become worse in the coming weeks before the project winds up later this fall.
Thousands more vehicles will descend on campus to park and catch shuttle buses to the State Fair starting Aug. 22. Another huge traffic generator: the Gophers’ football home opener on Aug. 29 at Huntington Bank Stadium. And students and faculty also will begin returning to campus to start the new academic year.
“Bring your patience,” Cullen said.