TULSA, Okla. — Jeriah Horne had 17 points as Tulsa beat Little Rock 77-63 on Friday night.
Rey Idowu finished with 16 points for the Golden Hurricane (4-2). Sam Griffin added 14 points and Darien Jackson scored 12.
DeAntoni Gordon led the Trojans (4-3) with 17 points. Marko Andric added 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business The steadiest long line on Black Friday in Minneapolis was at a store that's about to close
More from Star Tribune
Business The steadiest long line on Black Friday in Minneapolis was at a store that's about to close
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Winning streak vanishes as Charlotte makes quick work of Timberwolves
Charlotte hit a season high 23 of 40 three-pointers against a Wolves team that entered the night No. 1 in defending the three.
Sports
Washington State pummels Washington 40-13 in Apple Cup
Max Borghi rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and Washington State handed Washington its biggest loss in the history of the rivalry matchup with a 40-13 victory in the Apple Cup on Friday night.
Sports
Jarry, Pens keep Isles winless in new arena, 1-0
Tristan Jarry made 25 saves, Kasperi Kapanen scored in the second period and the Pittsburgh Penguins kept the depleted New York Islanders winless at their new arena with a 1-0 victory Friday night.
Sports
Higgins leads CS Bakersfield past Boise St. 46-39
Kaleb Higgins had 11 points as Cal State Bakersfield topped Boise State 46-39 on Friday night.
Sports
Etienne, Udeze catapult Wichita State over Missouri 61-55
Tyson Etienne scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Morris Udeze netted 11 of his 15 points after intermission to help Wichita State fend off Missouri 61-55 on Friday night.