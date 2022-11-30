Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Hormel Foods Corp.'s profit slid in its fourth quarter as consumers bought fewer Jennie-O Turkey and other refrigerated food products.

The company's stock fell nearly 5% in morning trading, sharply underperforming the broader market, on management's muted outlook for 2023.

Austin-based Hormel reported sales of $3.3 billion, down 5%, for the quarter ending Oct. 30, missing Wall Street's estimate by $100 million.

Hormel reported earnings per share of 51 cents, beating consensus estimates by a penny. Its profit of $279.9 million for the quarter was down less than 1% from the same period a year ago.

For the full year, the company's sales grew 9.4% to $12.5 billion. Chief executive Jim Snee noted 2022 saw the second-biggest profit in the company's 131-year history.

Snee faulted avian flu for some of the troubles in its Jennie-O unit, which saw sales drop 14.8%.

Declining sales during the quarter in turkey and refrigerated products were offset by growth in sales for grocery products. Sales rose 3.2% in its grocery division driven by "strong demand" for Skippy peanut butter.

Food service sales were up 20% for the year. The company's well-known Spam products recorded the 8th consecutive year of record growth.

And while the quarterly report was better than expected, it was Hormel's full-year guidance that disappointed investors Wednesday.

The company expects net sales to fall in the $12.6 – $12.9 billion range, a modest 1-3% increase over 2022's results and lower than analysts expected.

Brittany Quatrochi, consumer staples analyst for Edward Jones, expressed caution for the company's year ahead.

"We are taking a wait-and-see view on the recent Planters acquisition because we believe that it has heavy competition from store brands and that the brand itself needs a great deal of reinvestment. Additionally, volatile hog prices, as well as increasing feed, labor and transportation costs, have weighed on earnings" Quatrochi wrote in a research note on the results.

Hormel is to spend 25% more on capital expenditures in 2023.

In August, the company announced reorganizing its operations into three business segments — retail, food service and international — down from four previously. The company began operating under the new model on October 31.

Snee said that next year's growth will be coming from its food service and international businesses.

Looking to possible mergers and acquisitions Snee said, "We are still very interested in international opportunities."