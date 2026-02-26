Spam’s global reach helps Hormel overcome price-shocked U.S. shoppers

Food companies continue to struggle at the grocery store, where U.S. consumers are balking at high prices amid inflation.
Hormel Foods has a workaround, though: Spam.
Popularity of the iconic canned meat overseas is helping to lift Hormel’s international profit, which is driving growth for the company in an otherwise middling first quarter.
During World War II, Hormel — headquartered in Austin, Minn., — sent millions of cans of Spam to Allied soldiers, which kicked off the meat’s popularity in Asian and Pacific Island cuisines. Now the ham is a grocery store staple in Hawaii and roughly 50 countries, whose geography overlaps with the Pacific theater during the war.
In the financial quarter that ended Jan. 25, global Spam shipments increased, Hormel President John Ghingo said. Inspired by the product’s popularity in Asia, where Spam is an ingredient in various “sushi formats,” he said, the company is selling Spam musubi with help from grocery stores like Kroger.
Musubi is a Hawaiian dish of soy sauce-seasoned Spam on rice wrapped in seaweed. Partnering with grocers to make and sell it started on the West Coast but is now reaching across the U.S., executives have said.
Ghingo said Hormel continues to support Spam as one of its “priority brands” through marketing and innovation.
“If you kind of look at the roots of Spam — the foundation of Spam — it is convenient, it is affordable, it’s versatile and it’s protein. And that checks a lot of boxes for consumers,” Ghingo said.