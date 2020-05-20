Police say a fight between two people in north Minneapolis early Wednesday led to a shooting that killed a teenager.

Shanontae Shawon-Lee Fisher, 17, of Hopkins died at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Officers called to the 2900 block of N. Girard Avenue about 12:25 a.m. found Fisher outside a residence with a gunshot wound. They rendered aid until paramedics arrived said police spokesman John Elder.

The shooter fled the scene, Elder said.

Elder said police were putting together a description of the person, who remained on the run.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim and the killer were involved in a “in a physical altercation and a shot was fired,” Elder said.

They appear to have known each other, Elder added

Investigators from the homicide unit and crime lab personnel canvassed the area and spoke with several people in an attempt to learn what happened.