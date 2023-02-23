65/110

Points by Division I recruits Nunu Agara (35) and Taylor Woodson (30) in Hopkins' 104-94 victory over St. Michael-Albertville in a game pitting Lake Conference girls powers. Agara, a 5-11 senior guard, is headed to Stanford and Woodson, a 6-0 senior forward, to Michigan. Their output more than offset the 45-point game by St. Michael-Albertville 5-10 senior guard Tessa Johnson, who is headed to South Carolina.

3.4

Seconds on the scoreboard clock when 6-0 senior guard Bryan Cassellius made a three-pointer, giving Winona a 63-62 victory over Austin in a Big 9 Conference boys game. Cassellius finished with five points in the game. The win ended the Winhawks' 26-game losing streak against Austin that dated to 2011.

35

Points scored by Hayfield 5-4 junior guard Kristen Watson in a 63-55 victory over New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva that gave the Vikings the Gopher Conference championship. She is the program's all-time leading scorer with more than 1,700 points.

39

Points scored by Chisago Lakes 6-6 junior guard/forward Patrick Rowe in 95-84 loss to Big Lake in a Mississippi 8 Conference boys game. Rowe has scored 105 points, a 35-point-per-game average, in his past three games.

41

Points scored by Mountain Iron-Buhl 6-1 senior guard Asher Zubich in an 84-59 victory over Cromwell-Wright. Zubich was 18-for-24 from the floor, including 4-for-8 from three-point range. He has scored at least 30 points in eight games, including a career-best 51 against North Woods in January. Zubich is averaging 26.3 points per game.

45

Career-high points scored by Centennial sophomore Jackson Driessen in a 94-78 victory over Coon Rapids in Northwest Suburban Conference boys play.

173

Points Providence Academy 5-8 freshman guard Maddyn Greenway has scored in her past four games, and average of 43.3 points per game. Greenway is averaging 31.6 points per game for the season.

400 x 2

Career wins reached by West Central Area coach Kraig Hunter in an 80-46 boys victory over Minnewaska Area and career wins by Kingsland coach John Fenske in a 59-58 boys triumph over Lanesboro. Hunter is in his 27th season with West Central Area, Fenkse in his 30th year at Kingsland.

2,000 x 3

Career points milestone eclipsed by three girls, Duluth East 5-11 senior guard Ashlynne Guenther, St. Croix Lutheran 5-10 junior guard Laura Hauge and Minnehaha Academy 5-8 sophomore guard Addi Mack. Guenther, a six-year starter, has also grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds. Hauge is the Crusaders' all-time leading scorer. Mack reached the milestone in 91 games and set the program's single-game scoring mark with 43 points in a 91-88 loss to Becker. She broke that record with 45 points four days later in a 126-94 loss to Providence Academy.

2,204

School-record career points scored by Two Harbors 5-11 senior guard Trent Gomez, who broke the record set by Jayden Ruberg in 2019. Gomez did it while scoring 29 points in a 77-63 triumph over South Ridge.

BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS

By Minnesota Basketball News

BOYS

Class 4A

1. Park Center (22-0); 2. Lakeville North (21-2); 3. Wayzata (18-4); 4. Minnetonka (17-6); 5. Eastview (17-6); 6. East Ridge (16-6); 7. Hopkins (16-7); 8. Andover (17-6); 9. Brainerd (19-3); 10. Edina (13-10).

Class 3A

1. Benilde-St. Margaret's (19-3); 2. Totino-Grace (15-7); 3. DeLaSalle (18-4); 4. St. Thomas Academy (18-5); 5. Mahtomedi (20-3); 6. Orono (18-5); 7. Alexandria (17-4); 8. Princeton (20-3); 9. South St. Paul (18-5); 10. Mankato East (18-5).

Class 2A

1. Holy Family (21-2); 2. Lake City (23-1); 3. Maranatha (21-3); 4. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (23-1); 5. Maple River (23-2); 6. Minneapolis North (15-7); 7. Albany (22-1); 8. Minnehaha Academy (16-8); 9. Perham (18-4); 10. Esko (18-3).

Class 1A

1. Goodhue (21-3); 2. Cass Lake-Bena (23-2); 3. New Life Academy (17-5); 4. Henning (22-1); 5. Cherry (18-4); 6. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-0); 7. Spring Grove (23-1); 8. Hayfield (20-5); 9. Lyle-Pacelli (20-4); 10. Northland (21-2).

GIRLS

Class 4A

1. Chaska (24-1); 2. Hopkins (22-2); 3. St. Michael-Albertville (22-3); 4. Wayzata (20-4); 5. Eden Prairie (16-9); 6. Minnetonka (16-9); 7. Maple Grove (21-4); 8. White Bear Lake (20-4); 9. East Ridge (21-4); 10. Stillwater (20-4).

Class 3A

1. Becker (221-3); 2. Benilde-St. Margaret's (19-6); 3. Grand Rapids (23-2); 4. Stewartville (23-2); 5. Jordan (22-2); 6. DeLaSalle (19-6); 7. Holy Angels (20-5); 8. Alexandria (21-4); 9. Detroit Lakes (22-3); 10. Mahtomedi (18-5).

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (23-2); 2. Albany (24-1); 3. Goodhue (23-3); 4. Minnehaha Academy (18-8); 5. New London-Spicer (24-1); 6. St. Croix Lutheran (21-3); 7. Rochester Lourdes (22-4); 8. Pequot Lakes (21-3); 9. Perham (22-2); 10. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial (24-1).

Class 1A

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (21-3); 2. Mayer Lutheran (20-3); 3. Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (24-1); 4. Hayfield (24-3); 5. BOLD (20-5); 6. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (22-3); 7. Grand Meadow (24-2); 8. Underwood (22-3); 9. Henning (23-2); 10. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (19-4).