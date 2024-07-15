A Hopkins man admitted Monday that he murdered his girlfriend just days after being released from jail for previously abusing her.

Matthew S. Brenneman, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Danicka M. Bergeson in Hennepin County District Court, a little over a year after police found Brenneman covered in bleach in Bergeson's bathroom and her dead body wrapped tightly in blankets on her bed.

Family and supporters of Bergeson, dressed in black with purple accents to honor victims of domestic violence, sat in the courtroom crying, and at one point spoke in obscenities as Brenneman detailed his crime.

Judge Daniel C. Moreno asked Brenneman if he was of sound mind, if he knew his rights, and if he was pleading guilty because he was guilty.

"Yes I am," Brenneman said.

Danicka Bergeson

The plea carries a sentence of just under 24 years in prison. That is an upward departure from sentencing guidelines, which Hennepin County prosecutor Erin Lutz said was justified due to two aggravating Blakely factors attached to the murder charge.

Those factors were that Brenneman murdered Bergeson in her zone of privacy, because it was in her apartment, and that he treated her with particular cruelty because he left her body to decompose.

The plea also dismissed all other charges the state had brought against Brenneman in this case, including a first-degree murder charge that carried the potential for life in prison.

Brenneman is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 23.

Brenneman had a history of abusing Bergeson, a 33-year-old former Army medic, and was under an order to not have any contact with her when he went to her apartment and killed her sometime between June 29 and July 8 last year. Brenneman had been released from jail just days before after pleading guilty to domestic assault charges.

Brenneman's lawyer, Sarah Koziol, had him explain the circumstances of his crime as he entered his plea.

Brenneman affirmed that he was under a no-contact order when he went to the Ramsgate Apartments in Hopkins where Bergeson lived. He said they spent time together and watched fireworks on the Fourth of July — a claim which drew invective from Bergeson's family and led Moreno to tell them they needed to remain quiet or leave the court.

Koziol continued establishing a factual basis for the guilty plea. Brenneman affirmed that at some point he and Bergeson started arguing, that he pinned her down to her bed and caused bruising on her chest and arm. He admitted that he knew it was "day 2 or 3 of not drinking" for Bergeson and that she could become physically weak when abstaining from alcohol.

He admitted that at some point she stopped resisting. That he did not administer aid. That he left her in her bed. That he did not check on her for days. That he did not call for help. And once he realized she was dead he wrapped her body in a plastic bag.

According to charging and court documents:

Police had been called to the crime scene in the 400 block of Van Buren Avenue N., on July 8, 2023, after the manager for the apartment building reported hearing groaning, yelling and banging coming from one of the units.

When police went in the apartment they heard noises coming from the bathroom and found Brenneman there and then located Bergeson's body.

When officers searched the scene, they found men's clothes covered in blood and a note written by Brenneman on Bergeson's kitchen table which read, "Things happened abruptly, I didn't know what to do and tried to go on a couple days. I can't try to live after this. The end, Matthew."

Officers also found several other drafts of the note in a kitchen garbage can. Brenneman was taken to the hospital where he was treated for drinking bleach before going to jail.

Just days earlier, Brenneman had been released from prison after pleading guilty to two domestic assault charges stemming from incidents in April and May of 2023. In April, Brenneman punched Bergeson, leaving her with a black eye. In May, he strangled her, said he was going to kill her and left her with what the charges referred to as "substantial bruising to her body and marks on her neck."

Initially Brenneman was charged with one count of second degree murder with intent-not premeditated, and one count of second-degree murder while under restraining order for protection. Both of those charges carry a maximum sentence of 40 years.

But in December, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office secured three indictments against Brenneman, including one count of first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse. That charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The indictment also included counts of second-degree murder while committing a felony, and second-degree murder while under restraining order for protection.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a statement at the time that, "Intimate partner violence requires a powerful response. It is an act that leaves traumatized survivors and devastated families in its wake. We are aggressively prosecuting those who commit this violence."

Court records show that Brenneman was the subject of an order for protection in 2021 from a different partner, after he was accused of pinning her to a bed during a drunken rage.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.

Star Tribune staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this report.