A Hopkins man died late Friday when his SUV collided with a semitrailer truck just outside of Maple Lake.

The victim was Jeffery S. Christiansen, 64. The truck driver, a Maple Lake man, was not injured.

According to the State Patrol, Christiansen was driving east on Hwy. 55 at Donnelly Drive NW. shortly after 10 p.m. when he ran into the truck, which was backing into a driveway and blocking both lanes of the highway.

The road was dry and alcohol was not a factor, the State Patrol said. The Wright County Sheriff's Office and Maple Lake Fire Department also responded to the scene.