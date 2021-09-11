A Hopkins man died late Friday when his SUV collided with a semitrailer truck just outside of Maple Lake.
The victim was Jeffery S. Christiansen, 64. The truck driver, a Maple Lake man, was not injured.
According to the State Patrol, Christiansen was driving east on Hwy. 55 at Donnelly Drive NW. shortly after 10 p.m. when he ran into the truck, which was backing into a driveway and blocking both lanes of the highway.
The road was dry and alcohol was not a factor, the State Patrol said. The Wright County Sheriff's Office and Maple Lake Fire Department also responded to the scene.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Nation
Biden, Obama, Clinton mark 9/11 in NYC with display of unity
Three presidents and their wives stood somberly side by side on Saturday at the National September 11 Memorial, sharing a moment of silence to mark the anniversary of the nation's worst terror attack with a display of unity.
Local
Man sentenced to probation for pointing laser at aircraft
A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of pointing a laser at law enforcement aircraft during police brutality protests in 2020 has been sentenced to a year of probation.
Local
Hopkins man killed Friday in collision outside Maple Lake
A Hopkins man died late Friday when his SUV collided with a semitrailer truck just outside of Maple Lake.The victim was Jeffery S. Christiansen, 64.…
Nation
US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end
Americans solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the dead, invoking the heroes and taking stock of the aftermath of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil less than two weeks after the fraught end of the war in Afghanistan.
East Metro
St. Paul police investigating East Side homicide
St. Paul police were searching Saturday for suspects or witnesses in connection with the assault of a man who died late Friday of an apparent…