Guard Paige Bueckers of Hopkins was named the Morgan Wootten Player of the Year on Wednesday. The award is given to the top high school girl and boy selected from the McDonald’s All-American Games rosters.

Bueckers, who was also the Gatorade National Player of the Year, will play at Connecticut next season. The McDonald's all-star games, a showcase of elite high school seniors, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The boys’ award winner was Evan Mobley of Rancho Christian High School in Temecula, Calif.