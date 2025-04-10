Hope of finding survivors fades in aftermath of Dominican club roof collapse

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Rescue crews in the Dominican Republic on Thursday dug through the remains of a legendary nightclub whose roof collapsed earlier this week, killing at least 184 people, but hope of finding survivors was slim.
Meanwhile, dozens of people in the capital of Santo Domingo still searched for their loved ones, growing frustrated upon getting no answers after visiting hospitals and the country's forensic institute.
Doctors warned that some of the two dozen patients who remained hospitalized were still not in the clear, especially the eight who were in critical condition.
''If the trauma is too great, there's not a lot of time'' left to save patients in that condition, said Health Minister Dr. Víctor Atallah.
He and other doctors said that injuries include fractures in the skull, femur and pelvis caused by slabs of cement falling on those attending a merengue concert at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, where more than 200 were injured.
The government said Wednesday night that it was moving to a recovery phase focused on finding bodies, but Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, said crews at the scene were still looking for victims and potential survivors although no one has been found alive since Tuesday afternoon.
''We're not going to abandon anyone. Our work will continue,'' he said.
The legendary club was packed with musicians, professional athletes and government officials when dust began falling from the ceiling and into people's drinks early Tuesday. Minutes later, the roof collapsed.