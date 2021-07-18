The Florida Aquarium, in Apollo Beach, reached a milestone in its mission to restore the coral reefs, thanks to crossbreeding and cryopreservation.

Scientists bred grooved brain corals collected near Fort Lauderdale and matured in the lab, with wild samples from more southern waters.

The result? A smattering of golden brown coral babies, living on small ceramic tiles at the aquarium's Apollo Beach campus.

"Little miracles," said Emily Williams, a biologist on the coral conservation team.

The successful reproduction effort created offspring with greater genetic diversity and disease resistance than those populating the Florida Atlantic coast, scientists say. That means they may be better equipped to withstand the threats ravaging the world's third largest reef, including climate change and ocean acidification.

Stony tissue coral disease entered Florida reefs in 2014, obliterating vast stretches of 20 coral species.

"The more genetic diversity the corals have, the better chance they eventually have to battle threats and changes," senior biologist Rachel Serafin said.

In an ideal future, devastated ecosystems could be rebuilt with these stronger, lab-spawned samples. Red and orange corals that first felt water in a tank could repopulate the waters off West Palm Beach south to the Florida Keys.

"Our end goal is to put ourselves out of a job," Williams said. "To restore the corals to their former glory where they are happy and healthy and thriving without us."

Researchers at the Florida Aquarium have been working toward that goal for years. They coaxed imperiled Atlantic Ocean coral into spawning in a laboratory in late 2019. Ridged cactus coral followed behind, in April 2020.

Losing corals is not an option for the oceans, Serafin said.

"Coral restoration is increasingly relying on sexual reproduction and selective breeding," added Baker. "We can't just wait for nature to correct the balance and repopulate the reefs. We have to act now. Extinction is forever."