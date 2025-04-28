Hope Florida: A timeline of how a DeSantis-backed state charity was accused of wrongdoing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Scrutiny of a welfare program that is the signature initiative of Casey DeSantis, Florida's first lady is threatening to undermine a potential run to succeed her husband as governor, as well as his own presidential ambitions.
Lawmakers in Gov. Ron DeSantis' own party have been investigating Hope Florida amid revelations that its foundation gave $10 million from a state Medicaid settlement to two nonprofits. Those groups in turn gave millions to a political committee, chaired by DeSantis' then-chief of staff, that campaigned against a failed referendum on recreational marijuana.
Republican lawmakers have been grilling gubernatorial appointees and foundation officials for weeks in combative hearings on Hope Florida, an initiative in the state Department of Children and Families, or DCF.
DeSantis and his administration defend the initiative, saying it has helped transition 30,000 people off government assistance and saved the state $100 million.
''Hope Florida is a philosophy,'' Casey DeSantis said Thursday at an event in St. Augustine. ''It is, how can we help people in need and do better?"
A spokesperson for DeSantis said he and the first lady ''do not have a role'' in the foundation, though they have ''promoted its efforts and lent support to its mission.''
DCF and multiple people named in this story did not respond to requests for comment.
Here's a look at Hope Florida and the probe into its foundation's spending: