Hope Florida: A timeline of how a DeSantis-backed state charity was accused of wrongdoing

OCT. 14, 2024: The Hope Florida Foundation board is formally notified of the $10 million donation, which amounts to more than 10 times what the charity raised the previous fiscal year, according to recently released tax documents. The board is also briefed on the $5 million grant application from Secure Florida's Future. ''This proposal has been developed in alignment with the Department and Executive Administration,'' reads a copy of the meeting minutes obtained by AP.