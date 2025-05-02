Hope floats in the Amazon as Bacuri, a young manatee, fights for survival

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following a stronger-than-expected report on the U.S. job market. The S&P 500 climbed 1% in early trading Friday, putting the index on track for a ninth straight day of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 447 points, or 1.1%, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.9%. Employers added 177,000 jobs in April, more than forecast. However the latest job figures don't yet reflect the effects on the economy of President Donald Trump's across-the-board tariffs against America's trading partners. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.