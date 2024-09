HoonMana Yazzi-Polk: 'Not only does she see it in me, but I'm starting to see it myself.'

HoonMana Yazzi-Polk helps with various aspects for Dyani White Hawk's latest project, Visiting – from organizing beads to performing artistic surgeries. It was hard for Yazzi-Polk to see how her pieces fit in with the flow of the communal project, but White Hawk helped her to see how every piece fit together.