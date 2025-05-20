Hoole wins Giro time trial on stage 10, Del Toro keeps overall lead

PISA, Italy — Daan Hoole won the individual time trial at the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday for the biggest victory of his career, while Isaac del Toro kept hold of the leader's pink jersey at the end of the 10th stage.
Hoole made the most of going early, on dry roads, to finish the 28.6-kilometer (18-mile) course from Lucca to Pisa in 32 minutes, 30 seconds. It was the Dutch national time trial champion's first victory in a Grand Tour.
''It's unbelievable. I mean it didn't sink in yet,'' Hoole said. ''I was aiming for this day and I was feeling good all week but to win, I never thought I would do this.''
The 26-year-old Hoole was seven seconds faster than Joshua Tarling, who won the first individual time trial on the second stage of the Giro.
Ethan Hayter was third-quickest to cross the finish line, in front of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, 10 seconds slower than Hoole.
They all completed the course in dry conditions but rain had started falling by the time the bunch of general classification favorites started to set off.
''Of course the GC guys they had rain and that changed a lot but I'm still happy I could beat Tarling in more or less in the same conditions,'' Hoole said.
Del Toro managed to stay in pink but saw his lead slashed by UAE Team Emirates XRG teammate Juan Ayuso, who didn't seem hindered by the increasingly wet roads.