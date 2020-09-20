A hooded man stole a houseboat late Sunday morning near downtown Minneapolis before police tased and nabbed him at shore not far away, according to authorities and a witness.

The boat was moored off Nicollet Island along the river across from downtown, the man stole it around 10:30 a.m. and pushed himself upriver with a pole, according to a witness and emergency dispatch audio.

The male onboard is "seizing the boat under maritime law," the dispatch audio disclosed.

Police officers grabbed the boat a little more than an hour later and brought the man to shore a short distance to the north at Boom Island, said witness and Nicollet Island resident Chris Steller.

"All I heard him say was 'Ow!' when he got tased," Steller said.

"I was surprised the boat went the direction it did" against the flow of the river, Steller said. "The wind was blowing hard toward Boom Island, and it was the wind and how he pushed it [with a long pole]. That's how he got it in that direction."

An officer removed the man's hood just before being put in back of a squad car, said Steller, who took several photos of the urban piracy.

Neither the Minneapolis Police Department nor the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, which has jurisdiction in most water emergencies, has addressed a motive behind the theft. The man's identity also has yet to be disclosed.

Also yet to be revealed is the owner of the boat, which has "John Deere" and the heavy implement company's logo displayed on its stern. Steller said the boat's owner lives on Nicollet Island, but he did not know the man's name.