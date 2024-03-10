HONOLULU — Honolulu police said Sunday that they were investigating the killings of multiple people at a home.
In postings on social media, police said that a suspect was among those killed in a home in the city's Manoa neighborhood but did not say how many people were killed or how.
Witnesses reported that there had been an argument in the home early Sunday morning, police said.
No other information was immediately available.
