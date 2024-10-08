Wires

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunges 9.5% as investors dump shares after recent sharp gains

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunges 9.5% as investors dump shares after recent sharp gains.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 8, 2024 at 8:07AM

HONG KONG — Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunges 9.5% as investors dump shares after recent sharp gains.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

More than a dozen states sue TikTok, claiming its platform is addictive and harms the mental health of children

More than a dozen states sue TikTok, claiming its platform is addictive and harms the mental health of children.

Wires

Florida governor assures 'no fuel shortage' as Hurricane Milton approaches and forces evacuations

Wires

Oprah Winfrey selects Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir as her next book club selection