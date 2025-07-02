Hong Kong proposes recognizing same-sex partnerships formed overseas

HONG KONG — Hong Kong's government on Wednesday proposed a registration system that would recognize same-sex partnerships formed overseas, granting such couples more rights in the city.
In a document submitted to the legislature, the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau said the proposed system would allow registration for same-sex adult couples who have married, formed civil partnerships or civil unions overseas, provided these relationships were legally recognized in those jurisdictions and one of them is a Hong Kong resident.
After the registration, the couples would have rights including the ability to participate in medical decisions for their loved ones, provided consent is given. For mentally incapacitated adult patients, their partners can take part in the decisions as guardians.
They would also enjoy the right to handle after-death matters for their partners, including claiming the bodies and deciding whether their remains can be used for medical treatment, education or research.
Same-sex couples cannot get married or register for civil partnerships in Hong Kong. But authorities recognize same-sex marriages registered abroad for taxation and civil service benefits and other practical reasons, such as dependent visas.
Many of the government's concessions were won through legal challenges and the city has seen growing social acceptance toward same-sex marriage in recent years.
The government proposal came in response to the top court's landmark ruling in 2023 in favor of a framework for recognizing same-sex couples' rights. The ruling did not grant full marriage rights to same-sex couples but was a partial victory for prominent pro-democracy activist Jimmy Sham, who fought a five-year legal battle over the recognition of same-sex marriages registered overseas.
Sham, who was sentenced to over four years for his role in an unofficial primary under a Beijing-imposed national security law, was released from prison in May.