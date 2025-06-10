Hong Kong police accuse a mobile game app of promoting armed revolution

HONG KONG — Hong Kong police on Tuesday accused a mobile game application of advocating armed revolution and promoting secessionist agendas, saying that those who publish it or share it with others online may risk violating national security laws.
The announcement — the first to publicly denounce a gaming app — indicates that authorities are widening the crackdown that has followed anti-government protests in 2019. Authorities have crushed or silenced many dissenting voices through prosecutions under the 2020 national security law imposed by Beijing and a similar, homegrown law enacted last year.
In a statement, police warned residents against downloading the ''Reversed Front: Bonfire" application, saying those with the app installed might be seen as possessing a publication with a seditious intention.
They also warned people against providing financial assistance to the application developer, including making in-app purchases.
'''Reversed Front: Bonfire' was released under the guise of a game with the aim of promoting secessionist agendas such as ‘Taiwan independence' and ‘Hong Kong independence,' advocating armed revolution and the overthrow of the fundamental system of the People's Republic of China,'' police said.
The game application was developed by ESC Taiwan, which did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment. On the application's Facebook page, the developer posted about surging searches for the game name and a Hong Kong broadcaster's news report about Tuesday's development.
According to the application's introduction, players can assume the role of Hong Kong, Tibet, Uyghur, Taiwan or Cathaysian Rebel factions, among others, to overthrow the communist regime. They may also choose to lead the communists to defeat all enemies.
The game's website says it ''is a work of nonfiction. Any similarity to actual agencies, policies or ethnic groups of the PRC in this game is intentional.''