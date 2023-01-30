Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Honeywell International and local union members have agreed on a new contract, a deal that averts a lockout of employees.

Last week the company warned that it could begin locking out employees on Feb. 1 if the two sides didn't reach a contract agreement.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 1145 represents 634 employees who work at Honeywell's Golden Valley, Minneapolis and Plymouth facilities.

The North Carolina-based company issued a brief statement on the resolution: "We're pleased to announce that our union-represented employees have ratified a new agreement that enables Honeywell to continue to serve our customers, successfully compete and continue providing valuable, high-paying jobs at our Twin Cities sites."

The tentative agreement was reached on Friday and union members voted Sunday to ratify the contract.

A federal mediator met with management and union representatives all day Thursday, according to Honeywell's website for the contract negotiations.

Neither the company nor the union shared details of the new contract.

"I think the members expressed how they felt about the contract with their vote," said Russell Wyman, president of IBT Local 1145.

Honeywell has about 1,500 employees in the Twin Cities. IBT members are the only union-represented employees in the company's local operations.