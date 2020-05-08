Honeywell has shut down its Stinson Boulevard plant in Minneapolis for deep cleaning and sanitization after four employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A worker tested positive on Tuesday, and then three more positive tests came back Thursday, the company said.

The plant makes sensors and laser gyros.

Honeywell said it had moved machines and work cells apart to allow social distancing several weeks ago. Unless a worker is at his or her work cell, a mask must be worn.

Any worker needing to speak to another worker must wear a mask, the company said. "That's a requirement."

The temporary plant shutdown is "out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our employees," the company said in a statement.

Employees will be paid during the closure, the statement said.

Honeywell's temporary closure comes the same week that Renewal By Andersen closed its replacement-window plant in Cottage Grove after two workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is being conducted so anyone who had contact with the infected workers can be notified, officials said.

Honeywell said there have been about 100 positive cases at its more than 30 U.S. facility, four of them in Minnesota — in Minneapolis, Golden Valley, Plymouth and Rochester.

Already, Honeywell has increased the daily cleaning at its Minnesota plants. The company also has banned outside visitors, and if employees could not be far enough apart working on machines, it installed plexiglass partitions between the workstations.

Employees also have their temperature taken every time they enter the facility, the company said.