Honduras, US discuss immigration, security after tense start to relations under Trump administration

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Honduras President Xiomara Castro and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem discussed immigration and border security in their first meeting Wednesday, after Castro had previously rejected President Donald Trump's calls for ramped up deportations.
Noem was the first Trump Cabinet member to visit Honduras.
The two leaders did not make comments to the press after their meeting. But Honduras Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Bú Soto later said that Honduras signed a letter of intent toward reaching an agreement on sharing biometric data from people transiting the country with the U.S. government. The U.S. has signed similar agreements with other governments across the region.
The two governments also signed an agreement related to migrants seeking protection in Honduras, he said, though he did not explain what it entailed.
''We are going to continue mutually collaborating on issues of migration security, border security and the fight against drug trafficking,'' Bú Soto said.
Noem was headed next to Guatemala where she was scheduled to meet with President Bernardo Arévalo on Thursday.
Relations between the U.S. and Castro's administration had been tense since she ordered the end of the longstanding extradition treaty last year. It was under that treaty that Castro sent her predecessor ex-President Juan Orlando Hernández to the United States to be tried on drug trafficking charges.
The U.S. ambassador at the time had angered Castro by criticizing the visit of Honduran officials to Venezuela to meet with that country's longtime defense minister, Vladimir Padrino López, who has been indicted on drug trafficking charges by the U.S.