TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — Gunmen killed a son of former Honduras President Porfirio Lobo and three other young men early Thursday as they left a nightclub in the country's capital, officials confirmed.

At least five heavily armed gunmen blocked the exit of a parking ramp and pulled Said Lobo Bonilla and three others, including a nephew of Honduras' former defense minister, from two vehicles, according to security video of the incident widely circulated by local news media.

The attackers, wearing what appeared to be vests from a police anti-gang squad, lined the men up against a wall. The images then cut off.

As the attackers fled, it appeared one had been wounded and had to be loaded into their vehicle.

Lorena Cálix, spokeswoman for the Attorney General's Office, confirmed the death of Lobo Bonilla and former Defense Minister Romeo Vásquez Velásquez told local news media his nephew Luis Zelaya was also slain.

Officials did not immediately comment on a possible motive for the killings.

Another of Porfirio Lobo's sons, Fabio, was sentenced in the United States in 2017 to 24 years in prison on drug trafficking charges. Last year, the United States announced that the former president would no longer be allowed to enter the country because he had allegedly accepted bribes from drug traffickers in exchange for political favors.

Porfirio Lobo arrived at the scene Thursday, but police kept him at a distance.