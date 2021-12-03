DETROIT — Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.
The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.
Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.
Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners. Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
Fuel in tap water alarms Pearl Harbor military families
Cheri Burness' dog was the first to signal something was wrong with their tap water. He stopped drinking it two weeks ago. Then Burness started feeling stomach cramps. Her 12-year-old daughter was nauseous.
Business
Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open
Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.
Business
France signs weapons mega-deal with UAE as Macron tours Gulf
France announced multibillion-euro deals Friday to sell fighter planes and combat helicopters to the United Arab Emirates, aiming to boost military cooperation with its top ally in the Persian Gulf amid their shared concerns about Iran.
Business
US employers added a sluggish 210,000 jobs in November
America's employers slowed the pace of their hiring in November, adding 210,000 jobs, the fewest in nearly a year.
Business
UN expert: Contemporary forms of slavery exist in Sri Lanka
A U.N expert says contemporary forms of slavery exist in Sri Lanka, with vulnerable groups such as children, women, ethnic minorities and older people particularly affected.