Honda pulls back on EV strategy for now and will push hybrid sales

TOKYO — Honda said Tuesday electric vehicle sales were slowing in the U.S., prompting the Japanese automaker to scrap its previous goal for EVs to be 30% of its global vehicle sales by 2030.
Instead of the initial plan to invest 10 trillion yen ($69 billion) in an electrification strategy through the fiscal year ending in 2031, Honda is reducing that investment by 3 trillion yen ($21 billion) to 7 trillion yen ($48 billion).
Honda Motor Co. Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe called the decisions ''a switch in the planned course,'' while stressing the long-term shift toward electrification remained unchanged, just pushed back in time.
Mibe didn't mention U.S. President Donald Trump. But Trump's policies on tariffs, as well as his lack of enthusiasm for electric vehicles, have Japanese automakers scrambling to adapt.
''The environment surrounding the automobile industry is changing day by day. Uncertainty in the business environment is increasing, due particularly to the slowdown in the expansion of the EV market due to several factors, including changes in environmental regulations,'' Honda said in a statement.
Mibe did not give a specific timeline for a new course for electrification. But Honda, which makes the Civic and Accord car models, will be more aggressive in producing hybrids instead, he said.
Honda's auto plant in Marysville, Ohio, for instance, will be adapted to produce both EVs and hybrids under the new plan.
Mibe pointed to Honda's motorcycle business as its core strength, as sales continue to grow in India, and Honda's global market share was steadily rising.