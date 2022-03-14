Law enforcement officials are looking for a man charged with the killing of a Minnesota man whose body was found in a burned-out trailer home in western Wisconsin.

A warrant has been issues for the arrest of Joseph P. Hadro, 44, who was charged with first-degree homicide in the death of Scott M. Zitzow, 63, of Stacy.

Firefighters arrived at the trailer home in Osceola, Wis., late afternoon Wednesday and put out the blaze before discovering Zitzow's body, according to police and the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"The circumstances that resulted in the death of the victim have been declared a homicide," read a joint statement from police and the Sheriff's Office, which did not elaborate on how Zitzow was killed.

Authorities said Hadro does not have a permanent address, but has connections to Polk County and the east metro area of the Twin Cities. They cautioned in their statement that "Hadro may be armed, and he is dangerous."

Anyone with information about Hadro's whereabouts was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 1-715-485-8300.