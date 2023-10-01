A man with apparent gunshot wounds was pronounced dead early Sunday morning in St. Paul's Battle Creek neighborhood, according to police. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

St. Paul Police responded to the 2100 block of Scenic Place after receiving a 911 call at 2:10 a.m. There, an adult man was unresponsive on the street, according to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after medical aid attempts were unsuccessful, police said. He will be identified, along with his cause of death, by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.