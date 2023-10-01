A man with apparent gunshot wounds was pronounced dead early Sunday morning in St. Paul's Battle Creek neighborhood, according to police. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
St. Paul Police responded to the 2100 block of Scenic Place after receiving a 911 call at 2:10 a.m. There, an adult man was unresponsive on the street, according to a press release from the St. Paul Police Department.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene after medical aid attempts were unsuccessful, police said. He will be identified, along with his cause of death, by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
www.startribune.com
A new group seeks ways to get Minnesota motorists to drive safely
The Legislature last year approved the creation of the Advisory Council on Traffic Safety and gave it $2 million to work with.
Local
Unauthorized immigrants now eligible for Minnesota driver's licenses
The law went into effect Sunday. Here's what applicants need to know.
Sports
Twin Cities Marathon canceled because of weather conditions
Sunday's races, the 10-mile and Twin Cities Marathon, were canceled early Sunday morning due to "black flag conditions" — including temperatures that could reach 89 degrees.
Local
Homicide investigation underway after man dies on St. Paul's East Side
An adult man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead early Sunday morning in the Battle Creek neighborhood.
Politics
All of Minnesota's members of Congress vote to keep federal government open
The state's entire delegation supported the last-ditch bid to keep the federal government open another 45 days. A group of House conservatives were the main source of dissent.