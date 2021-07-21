MINNEAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a motorcyclist in Minneapolis.
Police said the driver of an SUV may have intentionally struck and killed a man on a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.. Officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in north Minneapolis.
Police spokesman John Elder said officers found a man on the ground who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. He was rushed to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet identified the victim.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Golf
Minneapolis Park Board kills Hiawatha Golf Course redesign plan again, renames clubhouse
The course is home turf for many Twin Cities Black golfers. It's also plagued by water problems.
Business
PG&E will spend at least $15 billion burying power lines
Pacific Gas & Electric plans to bury 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometers) of its power lines in an effort to prevent its fraying grid from sparking wildfires when electrical equipment collides with millions of trees and other vegetation across drought-stricken California.
Local
Waite Park theater company brings Cinderella to life at ampitheater
GREAT Theatre's production staged at city's new amphitheater.
Duluth
Are dry Gooseberry Falls a sign of some bigger problems?
The Gooseberry River is flowing but at a lower rate. Along with lack of rain, exhausting stores of water in soils and wetlands contribute to low water levels in rivers, a hydrologist and associate professor at the University of Minnesota said.
Local
Breaking ground on a new kind of gathering place for veterans in Minneapolis
If there's a message from Every Third Saturday's new headquarters near the Minneapolis VA Health Care System, it is this: There still is hope.