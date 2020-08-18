A man was shot fatally shortly after sunrise Tuesday in south Minneapolis, marking the city's 49th homide of the year, authorities said.

Last year, the city logged 48 homicides, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Officers were dispatched about 6:20 a.m. to 59th Street, just east of Nicollet Avenue, Elder said.

That's where they saw a man was down on the ground and dead at the scene, according to Elder.

Police have yet to piece together the circumstances of the shooting or make any arrests. The identity of the man who was killed is not yet known.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward.