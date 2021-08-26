Adam Weingarten, 38, and his wife, Philippa Levenberg, 34, had just embarked on a renovation of their Great Falls, Va., home in March 2020 when the pandemic swept in.

Weingarten, a principal solutions architect at Pantheon Systems, and Levenberg, vice president of digital strategy at Qorvis Communications, purchased their 3,009-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, situated on just under three acres, in 2018 for $994,900. Their renovation's timing couldn't have been worse.

The house, which was built in 1981, was due for some updates. "We knew that the layout of the house was wrong," Weingarten said. Some of the layout complications involved an impractical sunken living room, a too-small kitchen and a disjointed flow between rooms. Right before shutdowns, they signed on with Marks-Woods Construction Services, a full-service general contractor based in Alexandria, Va.

Although they pulled the trigger at an inopportune time, the couple found that the pandemic offered an unintentional gift: time.

With the pace of their renovation slowed down, they reconfigured some of their original design plans, increasing budget and breadth so that their home would be better suited to their pandemic life.

Weingarten and Levenberg - and their structural and design-based renovation changes - represent a category of homeowners driven to view their homes differently amid the pandemic. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the remodeling market, which suffered a slight setback early in the pandemic, has gained renewed traction. The association predicts that renovation spending on owner-occupied single-family homes will increase by 4% this year, and by an additional 2% in 2022.

After home sales dropped during the first months of the pandemic, they experienced a surge, beginning in June 2020, according to data released by the National Association of Realtors. Since then, home sales - particularly in suburban areas - have continued to climb, just as lending rates have reached rock bottom. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate average has remained below 3% most of the past four months, according to Freddie Mac. Market health, low rates and a reimagining of how a home should function are all informing the world of renovations.

For their part, the Weingarten-Levenberg family, suddenly forced to spend more time in their home, were able to expand the parameters of their project.

"I think the pandemic probably just helped us increase scope, more than anything else," Weingarten said. "It increased our timeline, because we had to wait for different materials." The timeline extension, he said, opened up more financial room, which meant adding on to the existing renovation.

The couple upgraded their appliances, built a working fireplace, built shelving in the living room where they'd be spending more time and added a picture window to the living room. The window, Levenberg said, was an attempt to "create a bit of an oasis right in the middle of all this chaos, where we felt we're kind of bringing the outdoors inside."

Other details of the home, such as the pantry, evolved with the moment, too. The new iteration, which is painted black and includes a hidden pocket door that secrets it away from the rest of the kitchen, extends about 15 feet in the interior, with ample shelving for their appliances, and a built-in ladder for reaching items at the top.

The project - and, indeed, the renovation as a whole - was the couple's creative outlet in the pandemic, they said, and they had time to consider form and function.

"I think that's the benefit," Weingarten said of designing during the pandemic. "We were there, so we could put these pieces together, so we planned out, together: 'How high do we need our shelves?' and 'Where do we need electrical?' " The result, he said, was a home that felt customized.

When Vineeta Chopra, 40, and her husband, Manish, 45, purchased their New York City apartment last year, they had no idea their renovation would fall in the middle of a pandemic. The Chopras' three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,864-square-foot apartment, which they purchased for $2.05 million in November 2019, was due to be completed in March 2020. Then the pandemic arrived, depleting supply of materials, extending timelines and changing the way many used their homes.

In collaboration with Ritika Bhasin, interior designer and owner of Ritika Bhasin Design, the Chopras modified their approach to their mid-pandemic renovation. The couple realized early on that they needed to expand their vision for work-from-home space beyond a single office, since Manish , a management consultant, and Vineeta, a therapist, would need independent areas.

"Sometimes, I used to sit in a little closet," Vineeta said of her experience negotiating office space. The home, she said, truly needed "three separate spaces to work": one for her, one for her husband and one for their 8-year-old daughter.

Their renovation revision also included the addition of a meditation space, within the home's main office. Vineeta said her husband has had a "very strong meditation practice" for the past decade. In their previous home, she said, he meditated in the living room, or in the bedroom. But the pandemic made them realize the importance of the practice, and of separate spaces.

"It took at toll, just being at home all the time, and the anxiety of everything, and then we said: 'Okay, if he's going to meditate, he's probably going to meditate a lot,' " she said. "So we created this space."

Bhasin also adapted several of the apartment's aesthetic elements to accommodate her clients' changing lifestyle and preferences. Dining room chairs, which were going to be upholstered in velvet, were swapped out to more durable faux leather when it became apparent that they would be used more rigorously, Bhasin said. Decisions about paint color came under scrutiny, too. "The pandemic kind of made us stronger in making those bold choices," she said of the saturated paint shades the couple eventually chose. "And it actually turned out to be great."

Alison Sowers, 39, seized the opportunity of the pandemic to truly customize her 5,000-square-foot, six-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Chevy Chase, Md. Sowers, the director of property management for a firm in Washington D.C., and her husband, Tucker, 40, a teacher and school administrator, bought their home in 2012 for $1.94 million. Their 1928 home sits on two-tenths of an acre.

Her home's renovation, Sowers said, involved setting up a "studio" room for her children, adding a mudroom and expanding the basement gym. Over the course of the project, which began in February 2020, the Sowers began to deliberate on their choices more fully.

"We had a lot more time, you know. We had time to look at paint," she said. They also had time to consider floor samples, fabrics and even upgrades that they had not previously anticipated. "When we're both working full time and going a million miles an hour, we really couldn't have done all that," she said.

The gym, Sowers said, which was originally going to be a small project, ended up commanding more attention. The couple added mirrored walls and special-ordered flooring that could float atop the existing floors. They also invested in new equipment. In the backyard, Tucker and a neighbor built monkey bars so that the family's children, ages 6 and 8, could experience a playground from home. "That's not going anywhere," Sowers said of the addition to the yard. "That's 30 pounds of concrete."

The home's formal living room, which has been converted into a "studio," with desks for the children, bookshelves, a piano and a large coffee table that's perfect for board games and puzzles, also includes one added custom feature: French doors to each doorway of the room, though the original plan had been to leave them open.

"An open concept is really beautiful, but actually extremely not functional for people trying to work and live in the same space," Sowers said.

She also found that the pandemic brought out in her a desire to explore a different color palette. The mudroom, she said, was conceived as an off-white space, because "that's what everybody has." But time spent debating her options gave her the motivation to make a departure from the plan. "Having time and looking through magazines, I just had time to be inspired and use more color," she said. "It's an aquamarine now."

"You don't have plans; you have a conceptual idea," said Greg Marks, 44, director of business management and co-owner of Marks-Woods Construction Services, of home renovations in their infancy. That idea, he said, is always subject to change, and the pandemic provided an opportunity to think long and hard about permanent choices. It also provided an added financial incentive.

"People aren't taking vacations, at least during that period of time," he said. "It's worth taking some of that money, putting it into the house." Some clients have seen the pandemic as an opportunity to build out the house that truly meets all of their life's needs, Marks said.

The result, many homeowners have found, are the unexpected dream homes from the pandemic. Having extra time to truly consider the use and design of her home, Vineeta Chopra said, turned out to be a benefit. While many homeowners leave a renovation wishing they had done something differently, she is completely satisfied with the choices she made in her delayed project.

Her sentiment resonates. "I don't wish I'd changed anything," she said. "I love every bit of it."