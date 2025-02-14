Sunday supper: Ginger Chicken Meatballs and Winter Vegetable Ramen

From “Warm Your Bones: Cozy Recipes for Chilly Days and Winter Nights” by Vanessa Seder, who writes: “Many Americans perceive the word ‘ramen’ as a synonym for ‘cheap Asian noodles with flavor packets eaten by off-campus college students too busy to regard food as anything other than fuel.’ In many other parts of the world, however, ramen is a complex and delicious, freshly prepared food for adults (though even the sophisticated kind is slurp-able, always a good thing in my book). Ramen also makes splendid cold-weather food. My version features broth made with fresh ginger and soy sauce and flavorful, tender ginger chicken meatballs, along with a slew of nourishing winter veggies — a full meal in a bowl." Find plain dried ramen in the Asian section of supermarkets or in Asian or international markets. (Union Square & Co., 2024).