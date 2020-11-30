A homeless encampment caught fire before dawn Monday along Interstate 94 in St. Paul.
The Fire Department had little to say other than the fire was burning just off the freeway at Cretin Avenue.
Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed flames and smoke as motorists passed by.
No word yet from authorities about how the fire started and whether anyone was hurt.
More information was expected later Monday from the Fire Department.
