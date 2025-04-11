Feds say agents went to LA schools to do welfare check on migrant children

LOS ANGELES — Homeland Security officers visited two Los Angeles public elementary schools this week to do a welfare check on migrant children, not for immigration enforcement, the department said Friday.
The officers were denied access by both principals. The department's explanation followed harsh criticism by Superintendent Alberto Carvalho of the Los Angeles Unified School District, who said the agents lied to school staff that they had been authorized by the children's parents and caretakers to go to their schools.
''We have confirmed that that is a falsehood,'' Carvalho said at a news conference on Thursday. ''We've spoken with the caretakers of these children, in some cases parents, and they deny any interaction with these entities, and certainly deny providing authorization for these individuals to have any contact with these children at the school.''
President Donald Trump's immigration policies have vastly expanded who is eligible for deportation and lifted a ban on immigration enforcement in schools. In Chicago in January, a school mistakenly said federal immigration authorities had come to campus. Officials later said it was officials from the U.S. Secret Service investigating a threat, but the false alarm raised fears among immigrant communities.
The Department of Homeland Security oversees U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but ICE agents were not the officers sent to the schools.
DHS stated in an email to The Associated Press that agents with its Homeland Security Investigations agency ''were at these schools conducting wellness checks on children who arrived unaccompanied at the border. This had nothing to do with immigration enforcement.''
Homeland Security Investigations conducts criminal investigations into drugs and arms smuggling, cyber crime, human trafficking and child exploitation, among other things.
It added that ''DHS is leading efforts to conduct welfare checks on these children to ensure that they are safe and not being exploited, abused, and sex trafficked.''