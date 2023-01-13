The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday announced the extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somali nationals and re-designated Somalia for TPS applicants.

The status allows Somali individuals to remain in the U.S. and obtain employment during a designated period due the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Somalia that prevents people from returning to the country safely.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas approved an extension for an additional 18 months, from March 18, 2023, through Sept. 17, 2024.

The agency said there are 430 beneficiaries currently in the United States. The re-designation of temporary protected status will allow other Somali nationals in the U.S. to apply for TPS if they meet all program requirements. Somalia is one of 16 countries with protected status.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., thanked the Biden administration Thursday for extending temporary protected status for Somalis. She noted the devastating famine and armed conflict that Somalis would face if they were forced to return home.

"Somali TPS holders — some of whom have lived in the United States for almost three decades — face the agonizing uncertainty of their futures, and the futures of their children, many of whom are U.S. citizens," Omar said in a statement.

While many Somalis are in Minnesota through refugee resettlement and family reunification programs, others are in immigration limbo and could potentially benefit from the TPS program, said Minnesota Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.

"The TPS program pretty much offers them a stable status where they can continue to function as productive members of society," Hussein said.

For those looking to apply for TPS, Hussein stressed the importance of working with nonprofit immigration law experts who can help applicants work through the intricacies of the program, such as the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota.