Out Tuesday
• “1BR”
• “Debt Collectors”
• “Harley Quinn: The Complete First Season”
• “Robert the Bruce”
• “Rogue Warfare: The Hunt”
• “Watchmen: An HBO Limited Series”
• “Witches in the Woods”
National
The Latest: Armed National Guard soldiers patrol LA streets
The Latest on the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a…
National
While asking for more, states are slow to spend virus aid
Many states have yet to spend the federal funding they received more than a month ago to help with soaring costs related to the coronavirus…
Variety
NYC reels after days of unrest amid nationwide protests
New York City officials braced for the possibility of more violence after three days of protests, which have left police cars burned out and led to the arrest of hundreds of people, against police brutality following George Floyd's death.
National
'We're sick of it': Anger over police killings shatters US
Americans awoke Sunday to charred and glass-strewn streets in dozens of cities after another night of unrest fueled by rage over the mistreatment of African Americans at the hands of police, who responded to the violence with tear gas and rubber bullets.
National
Boy Scout victims' choice: Sue rashly, or wait and risk loss
Some victims of childhood sex abuse who are considering suing the Boy Scouts of America face a choice: an anguished rush to meet a deadline earlier than what lawmakers intended, or wait and sue local councils, perhaps putting them at greater risk of losing.