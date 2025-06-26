Nation

Home reportedly owned by Brad Pitt was ransacked by burglars, police say

Police are investigating a break-in at a home reportedly owned by Brad Pitt, who has been on a globe-spanning promo tour for his new movie, ''F1.''

The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 11:11PM

LOS ANGELES — Police are investigating a break-in at a home reportedly owned by Brad Pitt, who has been on a globe-spanning promo tour for his new movie, ''F1.''

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they responded to a break-in Wednesday night at a house on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Three suspects broke into the residence through the front window, ransacked the home and fled with miscellaneous property, said Officer Drake Madison.

Madison said he could not identify who owned or lived in the home, and no information is currently available on what was stolen.

Pitt reportedly bought the home for $5.5 million in April 2023, according to Traded, a commercial real estate website.

A Pitt representative declined comment.

Pitt has been out of the country on a promotional tour for the ''F1'' movie. He attended the international premiere in London on Monday. The movie will be in U.S. theaters Friday.

The burglary was first reported Thursday by NBC News.

about the writer

ITZEL LUNA

The Associated Press

