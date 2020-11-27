PLAN 1070-55
Total sq. feet: 3,075
Bed/Bath: 4/ 3.5
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 3
Foundation: Crawl space
Farmhouse curb appeal is front and center with metal roof accents, a wide front porch and plenty of windows. Inside, the family-friendly home has a versatile den on the main floor and excellent flow between the main living areas, including an open layout between the island kitchen, dining area and great room. The main-level master suite features a luxurious bathroom, and upstairs you’ll find three additional bedrooms, two baths and a bonus room that could be used as a home office or study area if needed.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
US agency investigating Tesla front suspension failures
The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints that suspensions can fail on nearly 115,000 Tesla electric vehicles.
Inspired
Neighboring gym provides 90-year-old with entertainment, motivation
"I never miss it," says the former dance teacher of watching rooftop fitness classes.
Magazine
Essential Minnesota gift guide: Perfect picks while we're all home for the holidays
How to make the holidays feel special when we've been cooped up for so long.
TV & Media
Tis the season to play Hallmark movie bingo
Cheesy holiday movies have become as much of a tradition as candy canes and mistletoe.
Books
Review: 'Rest and Be Thankful,' by Emma Glass
FICTION: With a rich interior life and pungent language, this novel details a pediatric nurse spiraling into burnout.