PLAN 1064-15

Total sq. feet: 2,157

Bed/bath: 4 / 2.5

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 0

Foundation: Slab, crawl space, full, daylight

Home plan: Inviting Craftsman design

It's the little details that really stand out in this Craftsman design, like the wraparound porch. An open layout between the kitchen and the great room creates a relaxing atmosphere, and the fireplace keeps things warm during the colder months. The main-level master provides plenty of privacy, and a walk-in closet provides plenty of storage. There are three more bedrooms upstairs — two have access to the top deck — and a shared bathroom.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.