Home plan: Inviting Craftsman design

PLAN 1064-15
Total sq. feet: 2,157
Bed/bath: 4 / 2.5
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 0
Foundation: Slab, crawl space, full, daylight
It's the little details that really stand out in this Craftsman design, like the wraparound porch. An open layout between the kitchen and the great room creates a relaxing atmosphere, and the fireplace keeps things warm during the colder months. The main-level master provides plenty of privacy, and a walk-in closet provides plenty of storage. There are three more bedrooms upstairs — two have access to the top deck — and a shared bathroom.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Zero cases in China as virus surges in Latin America, India
New coronavirus cases in China fell to zero on Saturday for the first time but surged in India and overwhelmed hospitals across Latin America – both in countries lax about lockdowns and those lauded for firm, early confinement. The virus hit a reopened church in Germany and probably a restaurant, too.
National
What a weekend: Cuomo eases ban on groups; NYC beaches open
New Yorkers experiencing cabin fever after two months of coronavirus quarantine were offered an unexpected reprieve when Gov. Andrew Cuomo eased the state's ban on gatherings in time for the Memorial Day weekend.
National
The Latest: English beach communities urge people to say put
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Time running out on the last US-Russia nuclear arms treaty
Time is running out on an arms control treaty that, if it's allowed to expire, will leave the world with no legal restrictions on U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons for the first time in nearly half a century.
National
Alabama coronavirus outlook worsening amid state reopening
With Alabama's coronavirus caseload worsening while casinos, churches and more reopen, the state's most recognizable person had some stern words about bringing COVID-19 under control.