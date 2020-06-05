PLAN 927-1003
Total sq. feet: 2,398
Bed/Bath: 4 /3
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Crawlspace, slab, walkout
This modern farmhouse plan feels fresh and sleek with abundant windows and eye-catching gables. Inside, the line of sight is clear from the foyer through the great room, all the way to the rear deck. The large kitchen, which includes an island, opens to the vaulted family room, while a formal dining room next to the foyer is perfect for formal occasions. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet for extra convenience.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
