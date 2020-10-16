PLAN 119-433
Total sq. feet: 1,999, plus 275 in bonus space
Bed/bath: 3/ 3.5
Stories: 2 Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Slab, crawl space, walkout
The kitchen is the heart of the home for many, and the one in this home has a vaulted ceiling that draws the eye up, with a spacious island allowing room for both cooking and sitting. Windows provide a view of the big porch, which has plenty of room for rocking chairs and a porch swing. Don't miss the handy mudroom with plenty of room for organization.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
National
'Cheer' star to remain locked up on child porn charges
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris will remain in jail while awaiting trial on child pornography charges, a federal judge in Chicago said Friday.
National
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
National
The Latest: Biden vows racial and economic justice efforts
The latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):
National
California disputed ballot boxes removed, arguing continues
The state Republican Party has removed their unstaffed, unofficial ballot drop boxes that state officials deemed illegal, California's secretary of state said Friday, and subpoenas…
National
Trump on defense, courting voters in two must-win states
Backed into a corner and facing financial strains, President Donald Trump went after his opponent's family and defended his own struggle to contain the pandemic on Friday as he fought to energize his sagging reelection bid in the nation's Sunbelt. With Election Day looming, Democrat Joe Biden pushed to keep voters focused on health care in the Midwest.