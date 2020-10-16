PLAN 119-433

Total sq. feet: 1,999, plus 275 in bonus space

Bed/bath: 3/ 3.5

Stories: 2 Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Slab, crawl space, walkout

Lower level

The kitchen is the heart of the home for many, and the one in this home has a vaulted ceiling that draws the eye up, with a spacious island allowing room for both cooking and sitting. Windows provide a view of the big porch, which has plenty of room for rocking chairs and a porch swing. Don't miss the handy mudroom with plenty of room for organization.

