PLAN 406-9656
Total sq. feet: 2,480
Bed/Bath: 4 /2
Stories: 1
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Slab, crawl space, full
This cottage-style home features inviting porches in front and back, allowing plenty of room to enjoy the warmer seasons. Inside, the contemporary open layout — and large kitchen island — makes for easy entertaining. Storage is plentiful, with pantries and a mudroom just off the two-car garage. On the outside, wood siding and elongated windows add to the country curb appeal.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070. Save 10% on plans with coupon code NEWSPAPER (some exclusion apply).
