Best Buy benefited from people under stay-at-home orders buying computer-related products for home offices and video games to fill extra free time.

But the Richfield-based retailers’s sales and profits still fell in the first quarter as it pivoted to a curbside pickup and home delivery model.

The results were better expected, though, boosted by a 155% surge in online orders.

Best Buy was able to retain about 81% of its sales during the last six weeks of the quarter when its stores were open only for curbside pickup starting in late March.

“The strong sales retention is a testament to the strength of our multi-channel capabilities and the strategic investments we have been making over the past several years,” CEO Corie Barry said in a statement.

Neil Saunders, an analyst with GlobalData Retail, said the fact that Best Buy did not see a steeper drop in sales while its stores were closed to foot traffic, especially since it sells bigger ticket items, was “nothing short of remarkable.”

Comparable sales in the U.S. dropped 5.7%. Best Buy’s overall revenue declined 6.3% to $8.6 billion.

Net earnings declined 40% to $159 million. When adjusted for one-time items, it earned 67 cents a share, which was better than the 41 cents analysts were expecting.

Its shares were down about 2% in premarket trading.

Last month, Best Buy furloughed 51,000 mostly part-time workers after it moved to the curbside-only mode.

About 700, or 70%, of Best Buy’s stores have now reopened this month to foot traffic by appointment.