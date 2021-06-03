More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Trophy Tales: And just like that, a birthday muskie
All spring and summer we'll be featuring weekly fishing photos and stories from Star Tribune readers, send yours to: fishphoto@startribune.com
Business
General Mills cuts jobs, reshapes itself to prepare for post-pandemic change in eating
The Golden Valley-based food maker is cutting jobs at headquarters and streamlining business units as the outsized sales it saw during the pandemic come to an end.
Local
Attorney general alleges professor misused funds raised in name of Philando Castile
Complaint alleges Pamela Fergus donated less than half of $200,000 raised for student lunch debts.
Home of the month: a remodel brings nature and light to North Oaks 'treehouse'
Architect Benjamin Awes and his team brought light and nature to their update of a 1962 walkout rambler.
Business
Toro's second quarter revenue grows 23.6% on strong demand for residential and professional products
Toro Co. had a strong spring quarter, with revenue topping $1 billion for the first time and profits that grew 44.4%. Encouraged by the results,…